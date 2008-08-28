Microsoft Announces New “Laser-less” Optical Mouse

We’re all probably pretty happy with the red-eyed laser on the bottom of our optical mouses, but apparently, Microsoft [NASDAQ:MSFT] isn’t. They’ve released a tantalizing new ad campaign with the slogan “Say Goodbye to Laser,” and while they haven’t let the cat out of the bag yet, some users have spotted a new Microsoft Mouse listed on Germany’s Amazon site that sports something called “Blue Track” technology. It’s essentially a blue ring around the bottom perimeter of the mouse, and could be the laser-less solution that Redmond seems so excited about.

So how’s it work? A wide-angle lens on the bottom of the mouse picks up an image of the tracking surface, which is lit with blue LEDs. Supposedly it will work on a greater variety of surfaces than laser mice, which can often track wrong on surfaces like wood. However, because Microsoft is releasing this first as a travel mouse, complete with USB wireless transmitter, there might be something about the technology that lends itself more readily to mobile devices than desktop use. That, of course, remains to be seen — as does the date of US landfall, and MSRP.