Microsoft Confirms New Zunes

A few weeks ago, there was web-wide speculation that Microsoft [NASDAQ:MSFT] was giving up on its beloved Zune. That, of course, would be a true shame, as the company has put together a pretty stellar device, even if it was a little late entering the mobile media game. Well, Zune-lovers everywhere can rejoice, because it looks like Redmond is keepin’ on with the device, and updating it very soon to feature a 120GB capacity, as well as new software, and new (presumably lower) price points. News of the updates was revealed first by an FCC filing, and then by a Microsoft rep talking to Engadget.