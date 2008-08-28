Garmin Quietly Releases New GPS Devices

This week Garmin [NASDAQ:GRMN] introduced a handful of GPS updates to its lower-end models, bringing them up to speed with some trickle-down technologies present in their high-end devices. The entry-level 2×5 series (which includes the 265T, 265WT and 275T) will gain Bluetooth connectivity, larger 3.5 or 4.3-inch touchscreens, and traffic alerts via NAVTEQ [NYSE:NVT].

The mid-range 7×5 line will now feature 4.3-inch touchscreens on the 755T, 765T and 775T, also adding NAVTEQ traffic, as well as a handful of other high-tech goodies: transparent 3D building views, speedier graphics rendering and something called HotFix, which apparently stores satellite information for one purpose or another. They’ve also added a feature called LaneAssist, which the company says will “give drivers a clear view of the road ahead.” Not sure what that means, exactly, but it sounds promising.

Garmin hasn’t announced availability dates or retail prices for the updated devices, but we should be seeing them this fall.