Sandisk Intros New SDHC Cards

Sandisk [NASDAQ:SNDK] has a nifty little technology called Extreme III that the company says improves speed and reliability in its data storage cards. The only problem with Extreme III, until this week, was that it wasn’t present in the company’s high end SDHC cards. Sandisk has finally ameliorated this caveat with a new group of cards that can achieve 30MBps read and write data speeds, which is about 50% faster than the old cards, according to Sandisk press materials.

All that speed will serve consumers well in the next generation of digital cameras, which are featuring increasingly dense continuous-shooting modes, some as high as 4 or 5 frames per second. Shooting in RAW format, or RAW+JPEG, that could generate upwards of 15MB per photo, flooding the storage card with data. Luckily for pro’s and amateurs alike, Sandisk’s new cards will feature big-time storage, as well as speed: 4GB, 8GB and 16GB cards are due out in October for $65, $110 and $180 respectively.