Obama/McCain—First Time Work Life Flex in Econ Platforms of Both Candidates!

In an election year of many “firsts,” one major “first” to celebrate is the fact that, for the first time, both presidential candidates have made work life flexibility part of their official economic platforms. This is huge!

Big Wins

On one level, I’m not surprised. In December of last year, more than 60% of the respondents to our 2007 Annual Work+Lfie Fit Reality Check said they believe the next President should introduce legislation that would make it easier for organizations to offer and individuals to have more work life flexibility. But I never imagined that both McCain and Obama would go as far as putting work life flexibility front and center in their presidential economic agendas. The symbolic importance is remarkable.

They both have recognized that flexibility in where, when and how work is done is a business issue, not just a “nice thing you do.” This is important because it positions work life flexibility where it should be, which is within the debate about economic competitiveness and effectiveness. Work life flexibility is a serious, business-critical strategy, but unfortunately too few businesses understand this fact, and still see it as an HR policy or perk. Hopefully this will put work life flexibility on the strategic radar-screen where it belongs.

Generally, their approaches are pretty similar. They would both:

• Spearhead efforts promote flexibility in organizations, and

• Continue to support FMLA, with Obama saying he would expand it; and

• Promote telework.

McCain also specifically addresses the need to deal with some of the systemic challenges to successful work life flexibility such as modernizing labor, making health care and retirement benefits more portable. While Obama talks more specifically about expanding child and dependent care supports.