Grandma- The Networking and Customer Service Guru

I love to read. I read books about networking, building positive self and business images; about the Laws of Attraction and the power of positive thinking…the “SECRET”. Literally hundreds (maybe thousands) of dollars have been spent by me to fill my mind with words of wisdom from DVD-creating, book-signing, keynote speaking, Masters-bearing, PhD-titled authors. Companies have paid billions to train staff in customer service, branding and motivation. According to Johns Hopkins Institute of Policy Studies; Federal Government paid between $3.2 billion and $5.3 billion in 2002 on job training. States spent another $500 million to $700 million and Businesses spent considerably more on training than the federal and state governments combined – between $8 and $17 billion.

While showering the other day I was reflecting on these things and thought: I could have been making millions off Grandma!!!! The things Grandma tried to ingrain in me while growing up are exactly what I am paying thousands to study and companies are paying billions to teach… I can see it now…”Grandma’s Secret to Networking and Customer Service”.Think about it. Didn’t your Grandma teach you to sit up straight, speak properly, dress well, smile, avoid confrontation, think positively?…. Isn’t that the basis of the teachings of our favorite motivational speakers and business gurus? My Grandma surely taught me those rules. She was strict about it too…Diddy can’t hold a candle to her boot camp (Hmmm… “I Want To Work For Grandma”?…VH1 Holla!).

Why didn’t I think of archiving all her wonderfully wise words? As I read more and more about networking, the art of conversation, first impressions, body language and customer service, the more of grandma’s words I recall. Review these translations of Grandma’s words and tell me what you think!

GRANDMA: Always smile so you don’t look grumpy

TEXT BOOK: Always smile

GRANDMA: Say “good morning” when you meet someone

TEXT BOOK: Greet customers as they enter the office, store…