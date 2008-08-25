US Open Tennis and Self Confidence

Self confidence is one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success . If you want to become self confident, you need to do three things: 1) Be optimistic; 2) Face your fears and take action; and 3) surround yourself with positive people.

The US Tennis Open begins today in at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. All of the big name players — Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, James Blake, Andy Roddick, Novak Djokovic, David Ferrer, Nikolay Davydenko, Andy Murray, David Nalbandian, Ana Ivanovic, Jelena Jankovic, Dinara Safina, Venus and Serena Williams, Lindsay Davenport — will be there.

This summer, Rafael Nadal has won the French Open, Wimbledon and the Olympic Gold Medal. He is the favorite going into the tournament. But don’t count out Roger Federer, even though he hasn’t won a Grand slam event this year.

The Federer – Nadal rivalry brings up a point about self confidence. Right now, Nadal has to be supremely confident. Federer’s confidence, on the other hand, has to be a bit shaken. It will be interesting to watch him play over these next two weeks.

In his new book, A Champion’s Mind, Pete Sampras, winner of 14 Tennis Grand Slams, including five US Open championships, talks about the “inner judge” in all of us, and how he had to work to overcome it.

“But the biggest concern for Tim (Gullikson, his coach) was my attitude on the court. I tended to slump and slouch, especially when things weren’t going my way. Anyone can play tennis when he’s firing on all cylinders. The challenge is to play well enough to win when you’re not at your best. There’s a sneering inner judge in all of us, and a big part of being successful is tuning him out…Instead of listening to that judge when he says you’re lousy, or should pack it in because you’re tired and there’s always next week – that’s when you need to suck it up and act like a man – hang on, fight on, show the pride of a champion.”