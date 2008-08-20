Recently, I was filling up my Beetle and the guy at the next pump commented that I must get great gas mileage. “It gets high 20s on the highway if I’m lucky.” I said, rather unenthused.

But he was impressed. “A whole lot better than this thing.” he said motioning to his mid-sized SUV.

Lately, car commercials have highlighted their gas mileage estimates with elaborate graphics, but the numbers they brag about are, for the most part, not new and improved.

Back in the early ‘90s I attended a car company-recruiting event on campus at MIT. I asked one of the recruiters why his company hadn’t developed vehicles with better fuel economy, after all, fuel economy was pretty much unchanged since the oil crisis of the 70’s. He gave me the company line about how difficult a problem it was. I knew this was bunk. The MIT solar car team had recently driven a car built by students with little money in a pretty bare shop across Australia.