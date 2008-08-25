10 Ways to Stay Motivated During your Job Search

How do you stay motivated while in career transition? A reader asked me to cover this topic.

Especially during winter…if you live in the Northern part of the US, it’s cold, snowy, and tough. If you’re out of work, this time of year can be depressing.

Staying motivated and keeping a positive attitude is SO important in your job search. If you’re depressed, interviewers can hear and see it.

How do you keep your motivation up during the dreary winter months? Here’s 10 tips:

1. Set an alarm clock and keep a schedule. Treat your job search just like a job, and you’re less likely to feel lost.

2. Take a walk each morning, no matter how cold or snowy it might be. You finally have the opportunity to get out, get your blood flow going, see some daylight, and get some fresh air. Fresh air and sunlight does WONDERS for your frame of mind.

3. Exercise – It doesn’t matter what you do, or how long you do it. Just getting the blood moving through your veins will make you feel better, pump up your adrenaline, and wake you up!