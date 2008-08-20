Intel Standardizes Macbook Air Mini-Chip

At its Developer Forum this week, Intel [NASDAQ:INTC] announced it would officially begin producing on a large scale its Core 2 Duo “S” chip, which is the special edition 45-nanometer chip featured in the notebook market’s two ultra-thin beauties: Apple’s [NASDAQ:AAPL] MacBook Air and Voodoo’s [NYSE:HPQ] Envy 133.

The tiny chip uses less energy and emits less heat than its bigger brothers, but runs at a reduced speed: 1.6 or 1.8GHz with a 1.06GHz system bus and 6MB of level 2 cache. The chips in the MacBook Air and Voodoo Envy already run these speeds, which begs speculation that when each of those notebooks are refreshed — and for the Air, it should be soon — they’ll have the inside track on the next gen of S processors running at 2+ gigahertz.