Sony Drops Price of Blu-ray Player

According to HD Guru , Sony [NYSE:SNE] is planning to drop the price of its BDP-S350 Blu-ray player. Right now it sells for about $400, and they’re cutting that by a quarter, which I believe makes it… purple. Or $300. That price break will come in September.

Apparently this is sending a ripple through the Blu-ray market; the manufacturer Funai [TYO:6839] — which makes Philip/Magnavox, Insignia and Slyvania brands — will drop the prices of its players in kind, down $50 to $250. Filling in at the $400 level for Sony will be a new Blu-ray player, the BDP-S550, which will arrive in October.