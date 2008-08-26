Does Your Company’s Video Have a “Mismatch” Problem?

What the heck is that?

I had the same question as I watched Malcolm Gladwell’s recent video presentation at the 2008 New Yorker Conference.

What exactly is a “mismatch” problem?

According to Gladwell, a mismatch happens “…when the criteria we use to assess someone’s ability to do a job is radically out of step with the actual demands of the job itself.”

Malcolm’s main example points to how professional sports teams hope to draft the next future legends by measuring an athlete’s performance. The problem is these tests often fail. Why? Because the tests are measuring the wrong things. Real life is more complex than a series of tests.

Re-framing the “mismatch” problem