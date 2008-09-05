Is there a market for I-Phone in Asia ?

Apple just launched its mobile phone in Asia. I won’t extensively comment on the technicality of the phone, neither will I comment in its look. I am sure that – like most Apple products – we will all agree that the iPhone looks good and will surely be very user-friendly.

However is a phone the next big innovation that will bring Apple to the

next level of true consumer goods manufacturer and that will cement the

company as Wall Street’s darling?

Since Apple recently dropped the word “Computer” from its name, we can

assume the company sees Consumer Electronics as the next route to

sustained organic growth. The global iPod sales are still healthy with

2006 sales up 35% from 2005 but plateau is looming down the road. Apple

needed a “new iPod”, we got the…iPhone.

Why the i-Phone is not really such an innovative product:

– Most key features available on the iPhone are already available on

the market: MP3 player, Camera, Video, Conference calls, Emails, Web

browser. The camera boasts a 2MB picture capacity. This was already

available two years ago. Most high-end phones now offer 4MB++. To be

truly innovative the phone should have been Voip-ready with Skype or

G-talk.

– The operating system is not open source which means hoards of free

programmers and fans will not be able to build free plug-ins and find

new ways to use the iPhone a la Mozilla. Let the users deliver

innovation and correct bugs!

– The design is very déjà vu. Though thicker, most O2 phones have a

similar look, and so does the LG KE850. The Multi-Touch interface will

delight fans of the usually easy-to-use Apple interface and will annoy

clumsy users with big fingers (like me) and/or clean-screen freaks. To

protect the usually fragile Apple screens, a sliding cover/keyboard

should have been provided. I am not a ‘metrosexual’ and would prefer to

sacrifice good look over usability.