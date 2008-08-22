advertisement
MySpace: A Place for Friends…To Get More Famous

By Ellen McGirt1 minute Read

The mildly controversial Lily Allen revived a sputtering career as a singer/songwriter by posting demos on MySpace in November 2005, and earning legions of fans, media coverage, and ultimately international stardom. To date, nearly 20 million songs have been downloaded from her MySpace page.

