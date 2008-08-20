Sony Announces New PSP and PS3

At the Leipzig games conference today, Sony [NYSE:SNE] shocked the gaming community by announcing a new PSP game player with a host of improvements over the previous iteration, as well as a new version of the PlayStation III.

The new PS3 will sport a 160GB hard drive, and will go on sale in November in the US. On display with it was a wireless keypad which will allow touch-typing on the PS3, suggesting perhaps increased functionality as an Internet terminal and/or DVR. The new 160GB PS3 will be $500, and the recently announced 80GB will be $400. The American version will come with a voucher for PAIN, on the PlayStation Network.

The new PSP will include a new built-in microphone and anti-glare screen, and occupy the same enclosure as the PSP Slim & Lite. Called the PSP 3000, the new version will also sport a more colorful screen and a higher contrast ratio. It wil be available for $200 in the US come October.