Sprint Amends Phone-as-Modem Plan

Sprint [NYSE:S] is known for having one of the better data networks out there, so it stands to reason that if you wanted to use your notebook as a web terminal on the road, you might have a phone-as-modem plan through Sprint. If that’s the case, your account is in for some changes; if you’re a prospective buyer, keep your ears open, because changes are afoot.

For one thing, Spring is dropping the price of the phone-as-modem plan to a scant $15 per month, with the customary 5GB monthy bandwidth cap. Here’s where things get tricky: you can’t use the plan unless you have a “Power Vision” phone which can connect to a laptop. But you’re not out of the woods yet; there are more snags — ahem, details — to the plan. No longer is the phone-as-modem plan a standalone object. Now the P-a-M plan is “attachable” only, meaning that you need another data plan on your account before you can acquire this one. “Data plan” includes things like the BlackBerry [NASDAQ:RIMM] Internet package or the Worldwide Data Plan, which are $30 and $70 respectively. In sum, this is good news if you’re a Sprint BlackBerry user, but bad news if you’re a regular Joe who just wants to use his baseline Bluetooth phone to tether and surf.