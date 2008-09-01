Meet: World Low-Cost Airlines Congress

Founder and chairman emeritus of Southwest Airlines

“If low-cost carriers have the capital to survive high fuel prices, they will find considerable new opportunities. In the U.S., legacy carriers are not only increasing fares but also adding a lot of fees. There is a bigger cost differential between Southwest and legacy carriers than there has been in a long time.”

Andrew Cowen

CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Sama Airlines

“In the Middle East, we’re seeing the opposite of what’s happening in the U.S. and Europe. The oil-price boom has generated enormous amounts of wealth. As that wealth trickles down, we’re seeing an immense travel boom.”

Howard Millar