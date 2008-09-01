Star Power: Dr. Andrews’ Patient List is a Veritable Who’s Who of Sports

The right-winger sought a second opinion on his knee from Andrews in 2002 after he landed with the New York Rangers. He played only 39 games in his final season, 2002-2003, scoring 30 points and earning $10 million.

Michael Jordan: In 1994, while Jordan was trying his hand at AA baseball in Andrews’ hometown of Birmingham, he dove for a ball and hurt his shoulder. Andrews determined that he didn’t need surgery, just physical therapy, and Jordan returned to the Bulls for another “three-peat” in 1996, 1997, and 1998.

After undergoing Tommy John, he missed the entire 2000 season. He came back strong in 2002 as the Braves closer, recording 55 saves, eventually becoming the only MLB pitcher ever to pass both 200 wins and 150 saves. He’s earned $71 million in salary since his operation, but shoulder problems sent the 41-year-old back to Andrews for surgery in June and he may never return to the mound again.

Andrews reconstructed his elbow in 1987, two years before he made the majors. Rogers has put that reconstructed arm to good use setting the all-time pickoff record; he also pitched a perfect game in 1994 and won his 200th game in 2006. Now in his 20th season, the five-time Gold Glove is baseball’s oldest player. His career earnings total nearly $75 million.

The flaky lefty has clearly benefited from the time he spent in Andrews’ biomechanics lab in 2002: He won the Cy Young Award that year after finishing 23-5 with a 2.75 ERA, and he became the highest-paid pitcher in baseball last year when he signed a seven-year, $126 million contract with the San Francisco Giants.

Elbow surgery in the twilight of his career enabled Pippen to play two more seasons for an additional $25 million.

Dr. Andrews is not El Tigre’s orthopedic surgeon — that’s Dr. Thomas Rosenberg in Park City, Utah — but the golfing great did seek Andrews’ second opinion early in his career when he first experienced knee problems.

Dwayne Wade: Vacillating about whether to have surgery after seriously dislocating his arm in February 2007, Wade sought a second opinion from Andrews. (Based on the consultation, he opted for therapy, although he ultimately changed his mind.)

While playing for the Blue Jays in October 1995, the longtime Brewer and future hall of famer had his right shoulder scoped by Andrews. In 1996, Molitor, then 40, gave new meaning to the term Silver Slugger: He won the hitting award at the DH position with 225 hits and a .341 batting average.

After surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee in November 2006, McNabb made a stronger-than-expected return, finishing the 2007 season with a solid 89.9 quarterback rating and another $5.5 million in his bank account.

Andrews examined Carter’s ailing left knee in November 2002. He didn’t find any structural damage in the MRI and Carter returned to the court TK weeks later. Since then, Carter has earned $64 million and has been a go-to workhorse for both the Raptors and the Nets. In the 2006-07 season, he scored over 2,000 points, averaging 25.2 per game, and led the league in games played.

Dislocated his left shoulder in April 2003. On Andrews’ recommendation, he was treated with physical therapy alone, and he was back in the lineup six weeks later.

Elbow surgery in 1989 not only marked the end of the power hitter’s 16-season career with the Red Sox, it made him the laughingstock of Boston when it was reported that Rice, who had been earning $2 million dollars a year, applied for workers’ comp and got two $440.20 checks. Fortunately, Andrews’s handiwork allowed the Hall of Fame candidate to redeem himself as a Sox batting coach.

The running back had his shoulder examined by Andrews in 1994. He went on to take top prize on Dancing with the Stars. Oh, and he also set the NFL record for career rushing yards with 18,355.

Superman visited Andrews for a consultation on an ailing shoulder while he was still playing college hoops for LSU, the doc’s alma mater. Shaq has gone on to win four NBA championships (three of which he was Finals MVP) and earn more than $250 million in salary in what’s been a 16-year pro career so far. Good meeting.

Talk about “performance enhancing”… Clemens had labrum surgery in 1985 as a second-year pro and a year later became the first pitcher to strike out 20 batters in a game. He went on to take home seven Cy Young Awards and nearly $150 million in salary.

Charles Barkley: In June 1990, Sir Charles had arthroscopic surgery to remove bone spurs in his right shoulder. Over the next ten seasons, he racked up two Olympic golds and $37.5 million in salary. He also became one of only four players in NBA history to achieve the trifecta of 20,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 4,000 assists.

The future hall of famer hurt his knee in 1995, at the prime of his career (he was coming off of three seasons in a row of more than 100 points), and Andrews examined the then-Blackhawk. Roenick has gone on to play every season since, and although his production has never been the same, he’s been largely consistent. This summer the 38-year-old center re-signed with the San Jose Sharks for his 20th season. He’s earned more than $35 million since 2000.

Since Andrews repaired Posada’s torn labrum in 2001, the catcher, whom Baseball-Reference.com calls the “rare Yankee player who’s underrated,” has carried the Yankees to the postseason every year. He had to seek Dr. Andrews’ opinion again this year when he again hurt his shoulder, playing through it for awhile until deciding to have season-ending surgery at the end of July. It’s not clear whether he’ll be ready in time for spring training in 2009.

In 1985, while still in the minors, he had Tommy John surgery on his left elbow. He is indebted to Andrews for a 21-year major-league career, two World Series wins, an estimated $82 million in salary, and a perfect game pitched in spite of a “skull-rattling hangover.” Sports blog Umpbump.com says that Wells has the “best reconstructed elbow of all time.”

Andrews fixed the slugger’s shoulder in 2004, giving him two more seasons with the Yankees and a subsequent career extension — worth $14 million per year — with the Tigers. (Sheffield hit 123 RBIs the year after surgery.)

After 16 seasons in baseball, the former Tiger phenom was starting to show signs of wear and tear when Andrews examined his rotator cuff in 1993. Andrews prescribed strength exercises and a couple of weeks’ rest. Morris finished that season with his worst career ERA, but a return for one last hurrah in Toronto the next year let him pass the 250 career-win mark.

The one-time 18th ranked tennis player in the world (and the daughter of hoops great Julius Erving) had major shoulder surgery in 2004 and is still on the comeback trail. “We’ve reserved the space above the door to [physical therapist] Kevin Wilk’s office for Alexandra’s racket when she wins first tournament back,” says Samantha Stephenson, her mother.

After the wear-and-tear of a 17-year career as a Phillies third baseman, Schmidt had rotator-cuff surgery in early 1989. He retired shortly thereafter, but presumably the operation lent him a better quality of post-career life.

Tommy John surgery in 1999. In 2001, he went 12-6 with a 3.36 ERA. Fifty-three million in salary and some further arm problems later, he’s now very effective in his role as the Cubs closer.

Andrews operated on the pitcher’s elbow in 1999. Although his arm problems have persisted (he visited Andrews this season), he won the Cy Young Award in 2005 with the Cardinals and has earned more than $33 million since his operation 9 years ago.

Andrews examined the all-purpose back after he tore a ligament in his knee that caused him to miss 2007’s final four games. Bush is expected to return at full strength with the New Orleans Saints this season. His challenge: Fulfill his Heisman-winning potential or be forever known as Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend.

Andrews operated on Pettitte’s elbow in August 2004. The lefty went on to a career-low 2.39 ERA with the Astros in 2005, and returned to the Yanks in 2007 for $16 million per year.

Had Tommy John in April 1999 and returned to pitch the best season of his career in 2001, with 22 wins, 185 strikeouts, and a 3.16 ERA. The righty, now with the Pirates, has earned more than $55 million since his surgery.

Andrews operated on Irvin’s shoulder in 1994. The next year he led the team in receiving with over 1,600 yards on the way to the Cowboys’ Super Bowl XXX win, clinching his spot in the Hall of Fame alongside teammate Troy Aikman and banking another $20 million before he retired.

The dominating Sox closer with 105 saves at presstime in less than three seasons has never seen Dr. Andrews, but consistently benefits from his research into preventing injuries thanks to the biomechanics program Boston employs.

Dr. Andrews treated the press-shunning lefty after he strained his rotator cuff in a game in 1985. Carlton returned to the game for just over two more seasons but racked up another 500 strikeouts, which currently ranks him No. 4 all-time for career strikeouts.

The former #1 overall NFL draft pick has struggled in the league, and last year’s expected breakout season was derailed by a separated shoulder in week 4. He underwent an MRI and Dr. Andrews helped interpret the results. Smith missed three games, returned to the lineup, played poorly, and clashed with his head coach over whether he should be playing or not. Andrews helped determine that Smith’s shoulder wasn’t healing as expected and would require surgery. Smith now finds himself in a battle for his job with Shaun Hill, and we’ll see if Smith can return to live up to his promise.

34. JACK NICKLAUS, knee surgery;

Andrews says he’s only been nervous once in his career: when performing arthroscopy on Nicklaus’ knee in 1984. Nicklaus rebounded to win one more major — the Masters in 1986, and played competitively until 2003, winning 10 tournaments and more than $3 million in prize money on the seniors tour.

35. Cecil Fielder, shoulder surgery;

The details and timing of Fielder’s procedure are unfortunately lost to time. One educated guess, though, is that Dr. Andrews worked on Fielder early in Big Daddy’s career when he came up with the Toronto Blue Jays in the late 1980s before blossoming as a home-run star in Detroit. Andrews had a relationship with the Jays during its successful run in the ’80s and early ’90s, working on every major contributor to those great teams, such as ace pitchers Juan Guzman and Dave Stewart.

36. TIM RAINES, shoulder surgery;

The speedy outfielder was no longer so lightfooted at age 41, when he injured his left shoulder sliding into first base in May 2001. He spent months recovering from tendon and labrum surgeries, and his return to the field was short-lived.

37. ANDRE DAWSON, knee surgery;

Dr. Andrews performed knee surgery on the perpetual Hall of Fame bridesmaid (Dawson’s 11th!) in May 1996 to start his last season in the Majors. He only played 42 games that year, but his .276 batting average was not too shabby — especially for his 21st season.

38. CHRIS WEBBER, knee surgery;

Chalk it up to the “curse”: Chris Webber seriously injured his knee during a 2003 game while running through the lane untouched. After microfracture surgery, he returned to the court but never regained his signature agility. Even with a bum knee, he has made over $44 million in salary since the operation.

39. BRUCE SMITH, knee surgery;

Just as the Buffalo Bills were peaking, Andrews performed career-extending knee surgery on star defensive end Bruce Smith before the 1991 season. Smith played in seven more Pro Bowls, led the Bills to four straight Super Bowls, set the career record for most QB sacks in 2003, and earned in excess of $20 million in salary and bonuses.

40. CHAD PENNINGTON, shoulder surgery;

The already weak-armed QB had shoulder surgery in 2005, returning the following year to lead his team to a surprising 10-win season and the playoffs. When the Jets loaded Brett Favre’s cannon into their starting lineup this year, Pennington moved down Miami way to help tutor Chad Henne and make the Dolphins credible again.

41. MATT HASSELBECK, shoulder surgery;

The View co-host’s brother-in-law had shoulder surgery before the 2007 season, returning to throw for almost 4,000 yards and 28 touchdowns, winning 10 games, making the playoffs and the Pro Bowl.

42. ALLEN IVERSON, elbow surgery;

After elbow surgery in 2001, Iverson was one of the few athletes to express dissatisfaction with Andrews’ work. “I got surgery on my elbow and I think my elbow is worse than it was before,” he told reporters. Nonetheless, he averages more points and minutes per game than any other player in the league and signed a 6-year, $90.2 million deal in 2003.

43. JOEY PORTER, knee surgery;

For a season that began with his knee surgery by Dr. Andrews, the linebacker par excellence made up for it by being the defensive anchor of the Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl championship season in 2005, snaring a career high 10.5 sacks and going to the Pro Bowl. He’s continued to be plagued by knee injuries, which has mostly bedeviled the Miami Dolphins who invested $20 million in guaranteed money in Porter in 2007.

44. TIM HUDSON, biomechanics lab;

The then-young stud pitcher visited Andrews’ biomechanics lab in 1999. He now has more than 140 wins, more than any current player under the age of 34. In 2000, the Athletics extended Hudson’s contract for four years and $9 million. In 2005, the Braves gave Hudson a $47 million, four-year deal. Unfortunately for Hudson, he got his first chance to meet Dr. Andrews this year when he injured his elbow and required Tommy John surgery, which Andrews performed this August.

45. BO JACKSON, shoulder surgery, hip replacement;

The two-sport sensation separated his shoulder as an Auburn halfback in 1984 and was operated on by Dr. Andrews. On Jackson’s insistence, Andrews became his personal doctor, eventually performing his 1992 hip replacement. Bo knows doctors. Endorsements, too: His 1989 Nike campaign earned him $12 million and cultural-icon status.

46. MARIANO RIVERA, consultation;

Frankly, all we know is that the great Rivera, perhaps the best closer in the history of baseball, at one time got a consultation from Dr. Andrews. Dr. Frank Jobe, inventor of the Tommy John surgery, performed the technique on him while he was still in the minors, and Rivera’s career of four World Series wins, more than 470 saves, and career earnings of almost $130 million speaks to both the restorative power of the Tommy John surgery, Andrews’ role as the most-sought-after second opinion in sports, and why the Yankees send so many players to see Andrews in Birmingham.

47. DAVID CONE, shoulder surgery;

In October 1997, the hired-gun pitcher underwent surgery to remove a bone spur from his right shoulder. Relief from nagging inflammation and tendinitis made Cone unstoppable. The next season, he led the league in wins (20), rallying the Yankees to the first of three consecutive World Series victories and earning more than $28 million in the process.

48. MATT LEINART, broken-collarbone consultation;

The one-time USC great, now best known for his off-field drinking and carousing, is in a battle for the Arizona Cardinals’ starting quarterback job with Kurt Warner. Leinart saught a second-opinion from Dr. Andrews when he broke his collarbone last year, ending his season. Andrews has been rumored to be Leinart’s doctor for the knee troubles he’s experienced in his career.

49. ALBERT PUJOLS, elbow consultation;

“Phat Albert” tore a ligament in his right elbow in 2003 but has played through the pain. After the 2007 season, he consulted with Dr. Andrews and was given three options: reconstruction, arthroscopy, or rest and “self-monitoring.” He opted for the third, stating, “If it blows out, it’s going to blow out.” So far, so good. He’s an MVP candidate this year.

50. DREW BREES, shoulder surgery;

In January 2006, the QB had major shoulder surgery. Andrews’ testimonial that Brees would fully recover led the Saints to give him a six-year contract worth $60 million. He led the team to the NFC Championship Game one year after surgery.

51. DAUNTE CULPEPPER, knee surgery;

In November 2006, Culpepper had arthroscopic knee surgery. He then had a second operation to remove scar tissue. In his comeback game as a Raider, he showed off Andrews’ handiwork by rushing for three touchdowns against his former team, the Dolphins, in his “revenge game.” At press time, he was considered the best quarterback without a job and it’s expected he’ll get a call to step in as a backup soon.

52. PEYTON MANNING, knee surgery;

Manning had knee surgery with Andrews in his last year of college. The first overall pick in the 1998 draft, Manning has earned $115 million in salary and signing bonuses with the Colts over the past ten seasons, making the Pro Bowl eight times and spearheading the Colts’ 2007 Super Bowl victory. He also appears in 1 out of every 3 TV commercials, or so it seems, making him the ninth highest-earning athlete in the world, according to Sports Illustrated.

53. ELI MANNING, shoulder consultation;

In September 2007, the New York Giants called to get Andrews’ opinion on quarterback Eli Manning’s sore shoulder: Should he rest several games or play through the pain? Andrews said the shoulder should be fine. Eli went on to toss the winning touchdown pass in this year’s Super Bowl and had no trouble hoisting the MVP trophy.

54. BRADY QUINN, knee consultation;

The Notre Dame star injured his knee during his senior year, negatively affecting his play. Quinn skipped the Senior Bowl to see Andrews, who prescribed rest. Although the QB saw his stock drop on draft day from a likely top-3 pick to #22, he still signed a five-year, $20.2 million deal, with $7.75 million guaranteed.

55. GEORGE BRETT, knee surgery;

The Royals righty couldn’t just rub a little pine tar on a torn knee ligament he suffered in the spring of 1989, so Dr. Andrews repaired it. The following year, he batted .329 and was one of the highest-paid players in the league, bringing home over $2.25 million in salary.

56. GARY CARTER, knee surgery;

The aging catcher had arthroscopic surgery on his problematic right knee in May 1989 (to remove loose cartilage). He played three more seasons. The Hall of Famer didn’t show any signs of knee trouble when chasing after Willie Randolph’s job last May.

57. JIM THOME, elbow tendon surgery;

Thome had season-ending elbow surgery in August 2005. He returned to the game with his power intact, and on September 16, 2007, he hit his 500th career home run.

58. MARVIN HARRISON, knee surgery;

Peyton Manning’s go-to stable mate in the Colts’ high-powered offense is letting the results of his rehab from last season’s knee surgery by Dr. Andrews (is it any surprise he went to the doc who repaired Manning’s knee a decade earlier?) speak for itself. “I mean, have you been in Terre Haute watching practice?” the taciturn receiver rhetorically asked the media who follow the Colts. “You can write what you see. That’s the best way I can tell you.”

59. BILL ELLIOTT, leg surgery;

“Awesome Bill from Dawsonville” shattered his left leg in an accident at the Winston Select 500 in April 1996. The only fortunate part: the race was at Talladega, just 50 miles from Birmingham. Andrews operated and Elliott eventually returned to the track, capturing more than $25 million in earnings and the checkered flag four more times.

60. HULK HOGAN, knee surgery;

Andrews has racked up autographed photos from many pro athletes, but few of those stars can dole out a smackdown quite like professional wrestlers Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin. Andrews has been mending wrestlers for over 30 years, since his days in Columbus, Georgia. In the eighties, Braves owner Ted Turner would send over WCW guys in a sort of two-for-one deal. And in spite of the face makeup and the scripts, Andrews has said that he “never considered [pro wrestlers] in any other category than elite athletes.”

61. TROY AIKMAN, elbow and shoulder surgeries;

After his third year in the NFL, Andrews performed elbow and shoulder operations in 1991. Aikman went on to earn an additional $65 million and three Super Bowl rings with the Cowboys.

62. JOSH BECKETT, annual exam

Visits Andrews after every season for a checkup, the ace of the Red Sox led the team to its second World Series win this decade with 20 wins.

63. B.J. RYAN

The Blue Jays closer needed Tommy John surgery in April 2007, but he returned this year to be effective for a middling team, earning 24 saves so far with an ERA under 3.00 and only 3 blown saves.

64. CARL PAVANO

Pavano had elbow surgery in 2001, then in 2003 steamrolled the Yankees on the way to the Marlins’ World Series win. However, since signing a four-year, $40 million contract with the Yanks in 2005, he’s taken up semi-permanent residence on the DL.

65. JON LIEBER

When the unassuming righty signed with the Yankees before the 2003 season coming off of Tommy John surgery in August 2002, fans thought they were crazy. Lieber missed the ’03 season, but returned in 2004 to be an effective starter, winning 14 and losing 8, and paying off the Yankees’ $8.25 million bet. Lieber parlayed that good year into a three-year, $21 million deal from the Phillies, and the 38-year old is now pitching middle relief for the Cubs.

66. KRIS BENSON

Benson had Tommy John surgery in May 2001, although his subsequent pitching stints have been less entertaining than the antics of his former-stripper wife. He’s now out of baseball, but he earned an additional $25 million in salary thanks to a three-year, $25 million deal in 2005.

67. JOSE RIJO

Rijo seemingly put Andrews’ kids through college with three Tommy John surgeries and two other major operations. The Reds’ righty made baseball history with a dramatic comeback in 2001, after going six years without a start.

68. A.J. BURNETT

Burnett had Tommy John surgery in 2003. Three years later he signed a five-year contract with the Blue Jays worth $55 million.

69. PAUL BYRD

The controversial veteran pitcher and Kelsey Grammer look-alike had Tommy John surgery in 2003, and while that might not be the only reason for the 38-year old’s longevity in the game, he has earned another $26.5 million from the Angels, Indians, and now Red Sox since his procedure.

70. STEVE KARSAY

After Tommy John surgery knocked him out of the 1995 and 1996 seasons, Karsay returned to the game, reinvented himself as an effective reliever, and earned more $27 million playing with the Indians, Braves, Yankees, Rangers, and A’s before retiring after the 2006 season.

71. ODALIS PEREZ

The temperamental left-hander needed Tommy John in his second season in the bigs, and after missing the entire 2000 season rehabbing, he returned, peaking in his second season back from the surgery (as so many players do), going 15-10 with a 3.00 ERA in his first year with the Dodgers. He’s been largely mediocre and injury-plagued ever since, but he’s still earned more than $34 million in salary.

72. Kenny Lofton

Andrews did Lofton’s rotator cuff repair in 1999, enabling the future Hall of Famer to achieve two career milestones: his 2,000th hit in 2004 and his 600th stolen base in 2007. He also earned another $18 million in contracts after his recovery.

73. Joba Chamberlain

Call it payback for breaking the “Joba Rules.” When the Yankees converted last year’s standout set-up man into a starting pitcher this year, shoulder stiffness inevitably followed. The New York tabloids freaked out when Chamberlain went to see Dr. Andrews, whom the papers cleverly dubbed “Dr. Doom,” but the young flamethrower only has tendinitis and Andrews put him on a throwing program.

74. Brian Jordan

The one-time two-sport standout had arthroscopic surgery on both shoulders in 2000. He made an impressive return in 2001 with 165 hits, 25 homeruns, and 97 RBIs, helping the Braves reach the NLCS.

75. Bernie Williams

The smooth-hitting, guitar-playing, All-Star centerfielder had his knee scoped by Andrews in the summer of 2003. He returned in time for the playoffs, where he hit .318 and had two homers and 10 RBI, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Marlins from extending the “Curse of the Giambino,” which has prevented the Yankees from winning the World Series this decade.

76. JIMMY KEY

After having Tommy John surgery in 1988, Key pitched for two World Series — winning teams — the Blue Jays in 1992 and the Yankees in 1996 — and earned more than $32 million.

77. RAFAEL FURCAL

The speedy infielder hurt his knee in his second major-league season in 2001, but came back the next season and has earned approximately $50 million in his career. His stolen-base numbers didn’t return to what he achieved as a rookie until his career-best 46 steals in 2005. He was off to one of his best seasons ever this year before a lower-back problem ended his 2008 campaign.

78. FRED MCGRIFF

The “Crime Dog” underwent knee surgery in October 2003. At the age of 40, he returned for one season with the Devil Rays but was released before he could collect his 500th home run.

79. CADILLAC WILLIAMS

After having major knee surgery in November 2007, many thought Williams’ drive on the comeback road would sputter out like an Escalade with a bad carburetor. But Williams still is revving his engine to make it back this year to help the Bucs. He’ll start the season on the “physically unable to perform” list, which means that the earliest he can return to the field will be week 7 (against the Seattle Seahawks, at home, in a nationally televised Sunday-night game on NBC).

80. TRENT GREEN

In the 1999 preseason, Green suffered a season-ending knee injury (and opening the door for Kurt Warner to lead the Rams to the Super Bowl that year). After Dr. Andrews’ repair, he’s recovered nicely, earning almost $29 million in salary with the Rams, Chiefs, and Dolphins. The 15-year veteran returned this year to St. Louis, picking up another $4 million in salary for 2008.

81. TOM GORDON

“Flash” had Tommy John in December 1999 and has gone on to earn nearly $30 million in salary as an effective set-up reliever and occasional closer (he had 34 saves for the 2006 Phillies at age 38).

82. MARK PRIOR

Dr. Andrews performed season-ending surgery on Prior’s injury-prone right shoulder in 2007, effectively ending the starter’s run with the Cubs — and only time will tell if it also ends Prior’s once-promising career.

83. TOM GLAVINE

The future hall of famer and career 300-game winner hurt his elbow in 2008, his first major injury in his 21-year career. That earned him his first visit to Dr. Andrews in August. Glavine had said that if Tommy John surgery was required, he’d retire. Glavine got some good news though: It was a partially torn tendon and not the ligament. Andrews performed surgery on Glavine on August 21, cleaning up his shoulder while he was at it, and the veteran lefty is expected to be ready to start the 2009 season.

84. DESHAUN FOSTER

Andrews repaired a microfracture in Foster’s knee in October 2002, allowing the star to shine in the 2003-04 playoffs. He made one of the longest runs for a TD in Super Bowl history against the Patriots that year. He’s also earned more than $10 million in salary and bonuses. He’ll tote the pigskin for the 49ers as a backup to Frank Gore this season.

85. TAKEO SPIKES

Andrews fixed Spikes’s torn Achilles tendon in September 2005. The linebacker has been plagued with injuries since the surgery, but after earning $18.2 million in salary and bonuses the last two seasons, he signed with the 49ers in August for what’s believed to be a much more modest contract.

86.DEUCE MCALLISTER

Andrews first repaired a torn ligament in McAllister’s right knee in 2005. When the running back returned in 2006, he was instrumental to the Saints’ playoff drive, rushing for more than 1,000 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns. McAllister then tore his left anterior cruciate ligament last September 24 in a game against the Tennessee Titans. McAllister had Dr. Andrews perform surgery on both knees, including microfacture surgery on his right knee to clean out scar tissue from the 2005 surgery. McAllister rehabbed next to Tampa’s Cadillac Williams, and after his first preseason game this season, he reported, “I felt good out there.”

87. WILL CLARK

In August 1999, Will Clark had surgery to remove bone chips in his left elbow. He returned for one more season to help the Mariners reach the NLCS in 2000, but the surgery was more about improved quality of life than career extension. He said about his arm, “This is not just affecting my baseball playing. It’s affecting my everyday life. I have played my entire career with a broken elbow.”

88. SHAWN MERRIMAN

It may be “Lights Out” for Merriman’s sack totals — and the fortunes of the San Diego Chargers this season. Merriman, who had Dr. Andrews repair cartilage damage in his knee last spring, continues to be in pain during 2008 training camp and traveled to see Dr. Andrews again and have him examine the knee.