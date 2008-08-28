“Making Talent a Strategic Priority”: Thoughts From the Fringe (Part 1)

The new McKinsey Quarterly came out today, and thus, it is a good day. Of particular interest is the article titled, “Making Talent A Strategic Priority“, by Guthridge, Komm, and Lawson. For those of you who, much like me, have trouble digesting 3,000 any later than 2 hours post-coffee (or Green Tea for the caffeniatically-challenged), I’m going to translate and focus on those elements to purely Talent Acquisition. (Yes, the entire Talent Mgmt continuum interests me, but I don’t play in the cradle-to-grave talent cycle today, so I’d be off-base to offer any misguided musings.)

The authors early on point out that the notion of Talent Mgmt is nothing new – their reference to McKinsey research published back in 1997 made me feel old 🙂 You mean talent was important last decade when Dinosaurs roamed the Earth? [Sure it was!!!] Just like back then, the following mantra that “people are our greatest asset” still pointless flows through the annals of Annual Report MD&A corpses. Different Day, Same %^$# if you know what I mean . . . and then they dropped the bomb on us:

“The widespread belief that expensive efforts to address the problem have largely failed compounds the frustration of many senior executives. In the past decade, organizations have invested heavily to implement human-resources (HR) systems and processes, and talent issues have unquestionably moved up the boardroom agenda. Although these moves are laudable and necessary, they have been insufficient at best, superficial and wasteful at worst.”

*/ But how could this be? That sales rep at the last trade show (I mean, “carnival” or whatever neuro-linguistics-phrase-du-jour is used to subconsciously suggest networking/partying trumps learning nowadays) told me that there would be 1000% ROI if I purchased by the close of the show! And that “thought leader” who just presented last week told me that process improvement was the key . . . he even had some whitepapers for me to buy at $149 a piece. Both those parties told me that their process improvement ideas (and their unique techonology) was immune to the widespread failures of their forefathers. Were they lying to me . . . or just themselves?

“To manage talent successfully, executives must recognize that their talent strategies cannot focus solely on the top performers; that different things make people of different genders, ages, and nationalities want to work for (and remain at) a company; and that HR requires additional capabilities and encouragement to develop effective solutions. Only in this way will talent management establish itself at the heart of business strategy.”

*/ Really? You mean that all people aren’t created equal . . . and for that matter, all market segments and/or talent segments? Let’s wake up, Everyone – we can learn a thing or two from our marketing cohorts. It’s called market segmentation (or in this case, talent segmentation), which I’ll be discussing at Sourcecon and the Kennedy Info Recruiting Expo (and I’d be remiss to mention that there are also some cool topics that look to be on the slate about these issues at RecruitFest). This peanut-butter mentality of spreading the whole talent acquisition investement (or better, costs) evenly among all talent pools is about as “Industrialization Era” as it gets. It’s almost as if Henry Ford’s ghost is running the Talent Acquisition function with the ever infamous mindset, “Why is it that I always get the whole person when what I really want is a pair of hands?”