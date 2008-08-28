Are Record Labels Backward?

The Washington Post recently carried an article about Pandora’s struggle to stay alive. The article raises some serious questions about the people running record labels.

Giant of Internet Radio Nears Its ‘Last Stand’.

SoundExchange, the organization that represents artists and record companies, managed to get the per-song royalty rate for web radio to be doubled last year.

“Traditional radio, by contrast, pays no such fee. Satellite radio pays a fee but at a less onerous rate, at least by some measures.”

Justification?

“SoundExchange…said it supports the higher royalties for Internet radio because musicians deserve a bigger cut of Internet radio profits.”

The key phrase here is “Internet radio profits”. They don’t exist. Even Pandora is not profitable yet and with this kind of attitude, web radio will be effectively dead in 2 years and only the ClearChannel’s will be left to stream online.