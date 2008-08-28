Pete Sampras, Nerves and Making Great Presentations

If you want to become a dynamic communicator, you need to do three things: 1) become a great conversationalist; 2) write clearly and succinctly; and 3) present well – to groups of two or 200.

Public speaking frightens many people. There is the oft quoted study that when people were asked what scares them the most, speaking in front of a group came up first; death was fourth – meaning that most people would rather die than give a talk.

I realize that this is not true in a literal sense, but many people are really afraid of speaking in front of a group. What about you? Does public speaking make your really nervous?

Unfortunately, you have to be good at presentations if you want to succeed in your life and career. This doesn’t mean that you should never be nervous. It means that you shouldn’t let your nerves become so debilitating that you make poor presentations.

Cathy gave me Pete Sampras’ new book, A Champion’s Mind, for my birthday. If you read this blog with some regularity, you know that I am a huge tennis fan. Pete has written a great book, for tennis fans, and for those people who want to get an inside look at how a great champion became a great champion.

Do you remember Pete? Did you like his style, or like many, did you find him boring? How do you think he would stack up against today's top players, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer?

I bring up Pete’s book here because of something he has to say about nerves. In 1992, he lost the US Open final to Stefan Edberg. Here is what he had to say about that match…