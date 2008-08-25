Military Training and Simulation is Increasingly Required by Business & Industry

TheThe Bison Group ® Corporation has announced the integration of the “Process of LeaderShaping” initiative – a framework that identifies the behaviors (Organizational Behavior) and influences (Transformational Leadership) that drives performance. U.S. Military Training and Simulation for business and industry offers a future-oriented, “architectural” approach to developing and executing winning strategies that cover the life-cycle of people development, the organization’s future, and the processes within business units. The process is intended for those who want to create a better tomorrow for themselves and their organizations. The process establishes a series of Cardinal Rules and Guiding Precepts to guide organizations into greater paradigms using United States Marine Corps strategy to differentiate themselves from the status quo by thinking strategically. This is a process that integrates large scale planning and strategic execution methods; it aligns the lessons from the battlefields into the lives of people and into the boardrooms across the business marketplace. The Process of LeaderShaping accelerates the actions that are necessary for successful performance management initiatives that win.
In April 2005, the Wharton School of Business students, staff, and sponsors traveled to the U.S. Marine Corps Officer Candidates School in Quantico, Virginia to learn what they were really made of. The venture, aptly titled “Learning Leadership and Decision Making Under Uncertainty and Complexity,” sought to expose the future business leaders of the world, to the types of training exercises that have produced generations of successful military leaders. While there are obvious differences between battlefield leadership and corporate leadership, there are also many parallels that can be drawn – especially in the constantly evolving business landscape. We could be nimbler in our decision-making. We could be team players, even from the top. We could lead by example. And we could actively train our subordinates to eventually lead us. Sounds like hogwash? Don’t forget that the U.S. Marines has a proven track record – 226 years and running. This program at Wharton lives on today.
An extraordinary organization is one that is driven by extraordinary people who make a distinctive impact and deliver superior performance over a long period of time. There are some striking characteristics of the leaders who achieve sustained success along their journey in life. They experience an increased level of personal mastery. These leaders have gone through a process. The process serves as a guiding framework, solely based on the inevitability for making significant change to influence greatness within an individual’s life and environment. This is a similar process used to indoctrinate people into the U.S. Marine Corps – an organization that experiences quality in its people who drives significant performance within its system.
The LeaderShaping framework is straightforward for successful application. It offers a significant leadership advantage that provides a philosophy, the experiential quality, and the strategic methodology to help users with successfully applying the inherent tools to achieve an increase in efficiency and effectiveness within their leadership capacity.
The framework’s construct combines the entire LeaderShaping process into a unique configuration that results significant performance management value: The Talent Strategy & Planning process, the Organizational Strategic Execution (OrgSx) process, and the disciplines used within the Team Building Maneuvers protocol. Used consciously, the entire process provides the lighthouse for personal mastery and professional development – cultural change, opportunity and process improvement at the individual, team and organization levels – the needed breakthrough for strategic execution.
The framework provides a foundation of cultural influences and the collective behaviors used to stimulate people to take the journey from ordinary to extraordinary. Its use allows them the confidence and courage to face the adverse realities of their current situation, to recognize what they can actually achieve given the powerful organizational and relationship dynamics without thinking that they can actually achieve success through their own will, and become more powerful than they are. And then, at the same time, while moving equal amounts of energy from the depths of their character, they decide who they want to be, so they can stand firm on personal conviction and the best practices of life that they believe most deeply in. They are able to accept criticism as the stratagem that brings them closer to achieving extraordinary results.
This is the beginning stage within an expected healthy debate about the nature and effectiveness of employing transformational thinking and change across organizations. These are the same organizations that are seeking to achieve a well planned Future Picture for generations to follow.
Summary
The United States continues to be the undisputed leader at providing professional development and training to increase levels of personal prosperity for business preparedness and readiness against conventional enemies.
Asymmetric warfare across the business marketplace, however, has increased the need for military training and simulation integration, thereby increasing market demand. It has also encouraged the development of new and non-traditional strategic and tactical solutions, which has saved numerous organizations from an ultimate demise.
As warfighters (leaders) are required to maintain the highest levels of operational readiness and excellence through training and simulation both at home and abroad, so should business & industry offer a vast array of cutting-edge solutions such as counter-improvised explosive device (IED) training, the behaviors that cause organizations and people to become casualties on the business battlefronts, and organizational behavioral simulations to prepare leaders and managers against the enemy. Furthermore, executive education is vital for business transformation as it will enable warfighters to leverage the latest advances in performance management knowledge and technologies.
The LeaderShaping framework, a warfighter’s body armor to protect against personal and professional failure, provides summary answers to key questions about why it is important for people to accept “change” using transformational thinking:
§ What is it and how is it applied?
§ Why is it critical to my current circumstance?
§ How will it help me to respond to problems and challenges?
§ Can it help me with influencing positive change within my point of view?
§ How does it help me to respond to the pace of my changing environment?
§ How does it help me to respond to rules and procedures set by others?
As it relates external organizational relationships, the framework prepares the individual’s voice to be heard at answering these key questions:
§ Where does your organization want to be in the future?
§ What will the organization apply its resources against to achieve the Future Picture?
§ How will the organization apply those resources?
§ When and under what conditions will the organization exit from its current strategic plan?
Ultimately, the framework provides a performance DNA to the individual and to the organization. Once this is achieved, a breakthrough is experienced and the performance management value and quality increases.
The framework achieves personal and professional mastery from the outcomes that help to understand talents from a warfighter’s three distinctive areas: Behaviors, motivators, and competencies. These are the strengths and weaknesses, or the “Strength Finders,” used to win in any situation.
Increasing Value Proposition and Cost Effectiveness Crucial To Market Success
Live training continues to evolve from the Cold War paradigm toward new solutions that prepare warfighters to fight against asymmetric enemies often embedded in civilian populations and organizations. Since 2005, the Bison Group has invested substantially in new live training solutions to counter challenges faced in the business marketplace, specifically Military Operations Counter-IED Devices: Decision-making, collective behaviors, and cultural influences.
However, the heavy financial burden of the U.S. economy, another form of conflict, “Domestic War on Terror (DWOT),” has taken valuable resources away from future planned training and simulation and instead toward extending the life cycle of organizations in trouble. Therefore, the industry is being forced to deliver temporary solutions for less instead of future-oriented growth strategies designed to increase capacity to the individual and system. To address this issue, training and simulation – the LeaderShaping framework – provides proven solutions where people and organizations achieve high levels of performance to result in extraordinary outcomes.
