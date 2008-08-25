Military Training and Simulation is Increasingly Required by Business & Industry

TheThe Bison Group ® Corporation has announced the integration of the “Process of LeaderShaping” initiative – a framework that identifies the behaviors (Organizational Behavior) and influences (Transformational Leadership) that drives performance. U.S. Military Training and Simulation for business and industry offers a future-oriented, “architectural” approach to developing and executing winning strategies that cover the life-cycle of people development, the organization’s future, and the processes within business units. The process is intended for those who want to create a better tomorrow for themselves and their organizations. The process establishes a series of Cardinal Rules and Guiding Precepts to guide organizations into greater paradigms using United States Marine Corps strategy to differentiate themselves from the status quo by thinking strategically. This is a process that integrates large scale planning and strategic execution methods; it aligns the lessons from the battlefields into the lives of people and into the boardrooms across the business marketplace. The Process of LeaderShaping accelerates the actions that are necessary for successful performance management initiatives that win.

In April 2005, the Wharton School of Business students, staff, and sponsors traveled to the U.S. Marine Corps Officer Candidates School in Quantico, Virginia to learn what they were really made of. The venture, aptly titled “Learning Leadership and Decision Making Under Uncertainty and Complexity,” sought to expose the future business leaders of the world, to the types of training exercises that have produced generations of successful military leaders. While there are obvious differences between battlefield leadership and corporate leadership, there are also many parallels that can be drawn – especially in the constantly evolving business landscape. We could be nimbler in our decision-making. We could be team players, even from the top. We could lead by example. And we could actively train our subordinates to eventually lead us. Sounds like hogwash? Don’t forget that the U.S. Marines has a proven track record – 226 years and running. This program at Wharton lives on today.

An extraordinary organization is one that is driven by extraordinary people who make a distinctive impact and deliver superior performance over a long period of time. There are some striking characteristics of the leaders who achieve sustained success along their journey in life. They experience an increased level of personal mastery. These leaders have gone through a process. The process serves as a guiding framework, solely based on the inevitability for making significant change to influence greatness within an individual’s life and environment. This is a similar process used to indoctrinate people into the U.S. Marine Corps – an organization that experiences quality in its people who drives significant performance within its system.

The LeaderShaping framework is straightforward for successful application. It offers a significant leadership advantage that provides a philosophy, the experiential quality, and the strategic methodology to help users with successfully applying the inherent tools to achieve an increase in efficiency and effectiveness within their leadership capacity.

The framework’s construct combines the entire LeaderShaping process into a unique configuration that results significant performance management value: The Talent Strategy & Planning process, the Organizational Strategic Execution (OrgSx) process, and the disciplines used within the Team Building Maneuvers protocol. Used consciously, the entire process provides the lighthouse for personal mastery and professional development – cultural change, opportunity and process improvement at the individual, team and organization levels – the needed breakthrough for strategic execution.

The framework provides a foundation of cultural influences and the collective behaviors used to stimulate people to take the journey from ordinary to extraordinary. Its use allows them the confidence and courage to face the adverse realities of their current situation, to recognize what they can actually achieve given the powerful organizational and relationship dynamics without thinking that they can actually achieve success through their own will, and become more powerful than they are. And then, at the same time, while moving equal amounts of energy from the depths of their character, they decide who they want to be, so they can stand firm on personal conviction and the best practices of life that they believe most deeply in. They are able to accept criticism as the stratagem that brings them closer to achieving extraordinary results.

This is the beginning stage within an expected healthy debate about the nature and effectiveness of employing transformational thinking and change across organizations. These are the same organizations that are seeking to achieve a well planned Future Picture for generations to follow.