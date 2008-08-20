Leading Ideas: Reopen Your Heart

Browsing through some photographs at a street fair this weekend I came across a simple image of a field and a forest. For a moment, I was transported there. It looked like a place I used to play as a kid. A sense of freedom came over me. I wanted to stay there. As I walked away, the quote below by Camus came to mind. I was left with a deep appreciation of the power of art to reconnect us to the beauty that’s buried in our hearts and minds.

Consider this:

There was a time in your life when your heart first opened. Something beautiful struck you. A sight, a sound, a person, a feeling. In that moment, you caught a glimpse of the notion that everything was right with the world. Some are lucky – they never lose it. But many of us do. We forget about our brushes with beauty. We get caught up in the everydayness of life. Then at some point they hit us again.

Try This:

1. Rediscover the images, sounds, & smells that open your heart

2. Revisit the places you love

3. Reopen your heart frequently

“A man’s work is nothing but this slow trek to rediscover, through the detours of art, those two or three great and simple images in whose presence his heart first opened.”

— Albert Camus (1913 -1960) French Novelist

Doug Sundheim is an executive coach & consultant based in NYC – www.dougsundheim.com