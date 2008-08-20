Palm Announces Treo Pro

Palm [NASDAQ:PALM] didn’t do such a hot job of keeping this thing under wraps, but that doesn’t make it any less interesting to the smartphone community. The Treo Pro unfurled its red carpet months ago when a whole littany of leaked photos and leaked promotional materials made their way onto the Web, but now it’s getting official: the Treo Pro will be sold unlocked, without a carrier.

That means that the phone, which has a HSDPA/GSM radio — also known as 3G, ala AT&T and T-Mobile — can be used on the network of the buyer’s choice, a rarity for a brand new phone. The other specs fall in line with the current smartphone trends: GPS, WiFi, a 320×320 touchscreen, and perhaps more disappointingly, a 2MP camera. The device will also sport a 256MB ROM and 128MB of RAM, and on the storage front, carry support for up to 32GB microSDHC cards. And get this: it even has a standard-sized headphone jack. Is this the smarphone of the future? Unlocked? Standard headphone jack?! I hope so.

Palm is billing the Treo Pro as an all-around lifestyle device, much the way RIM [NASDAQ:RIMM] has conceived of the Blackberry Bold. Palm’s promotional website features tabs of interest that tout the phone’s Internet, email, photo, video and music functionality, all of which will be powered by Windows Mobile 6.1.

The company hasn’t announced an MSRP for the device, or an availability date, but you can take a tour of the phone courtesy of Palm by clicking here.