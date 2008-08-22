Stubborn vs Consistent

I’ve always preached continuity in your marketing and advertising. By that I mean that you establish a certain look and fee (and sound if applicable). You establish a color theme, general layout, borders, type faces, colors… and you stick with them accross all media. Your mobile site looks just like your web site. Your print ad looks like your direct mail piece. Your TV ad uses the same voice over and background music as your radio spots.

But there comes a time to change. When is that time? When the old stuff stops working. It’s amazing to me to see businesses that are getting good resonse to their marketing suddenly change everything. They got bored with it, so they decided to move on to a new, fun challenge. Well your prospects didn’t get bored with it. They don’t see it every day like you do. If it’s still bringing in money, stick with it.

On the other side of that coin is the business that just refuses to change. They’re not getting the kind of response they’d like, but they’re married to their idea and they’re too stubborn to change. I recently talked with a landscaper who wanted to do a post card promotion. They had been mailing post cards regularly for several years, and felt pretty good about the response. When I asked what the “response” was, they told me that people recoginize their building now. The front side of the post card is a picture of their building.

I suggested some photos of their work, possibly some customers enjoying their beautiful patios. After all, the prospect is more interested in what you can do for them than where you live. And I recommended that we put in a dynamite offer… give people an irresistable reason to “respond.” To me, “respond” means they pick up the phone and say “I want that.” They are too stubborn to change. They love the picture of their building. They’re afraid that making offers will make them look like hucksters. So they’ll keep mailing the here’s-what-our-building-looks-like – we’re-really-good-at-what-we-do – hope-you-think-of-us-if-you-ever-decide-to-do-some-landscaping post cards. Stubborn.

Consistent is good. Stubborn is expensive. Adveritising, direct mail, broadcast, mobile, online… no matter where you place your marketing message, it’s important to establish a look and feel and stick with it. It’s not stale until it stops bringing in sales. Then it’s time to change.

