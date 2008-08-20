The Hills are Overflowing — With Cash

You know that show, with the four ladies who are always dressed fabulously and talking about their relationships? Yes, it’s The Hills , which returned last night on MTV for its fourth season. The reality show (its “reality” is debatable) has become the music network’s biggest ratings hit in years , but more so, the show’s lovely ladies have become more recognizable based on their off-screen lives and brands.

First there’s Lauren Conrad, the Hollywood Hills resident and aspiring fashion designer. After becoming a spokeswoman and face for Avon’s mark. brand, a fun, summery low-priced cosmetics line in 2006, Lauren launched her own designer label, Lauren Conrad, last year. Sales have been less than satisfactory, however, as the label’s designs are simple and over-priced. ($200 for a plain, white cotton dress you could get at H&M? No.) The line has been since thrown into the sale bin at hot Hollywood boutiques such as Kitsch earlier this summer. This hasn’t deterred the media mogul, who not only has launched a new fall line that is getting some critical praise, but she is also designing a line of handbags for Linea Pelle.

Then there is Team Heidi Montag. “Speidi” (a combo name for Heidi and her boyfriend, Spencer Pratt) could be a brand by itself just for turning their everyday lives into a publicity stunt for the paparazzi. Unless you have been living in a jungle for the last two years, you might be aware that there was a falling-out between Lauren and Heidi (even Obama and McCain have gotten into it). Thus, Heidi has launched her own clothing line, Heidiwood for Anchor Blue. While Heidi’s clothes are a fraction of the cost of Lauren’s, they still lack any real pizzazz or originality. Heidi, with the help of her conspiring boyfriend, has also been trying to launch a music career. She might want to stick with fashion.

Don’t forget about The Hills other two starlets, Whitney Port and Audrina Patridge. Whitney, who probably got into that Teen Vogue internship and onto the show through her own hard work (she did intern at W for two years prior) is in talks with MTV for getting her own reality spin-off on her career with the fashion PR firm, People’s Revolution, in New York. And, of course, she launched a fashion line of her own in March, titled Eve & A. Audrina isn’t letting her fifteen minutes go to waste either, with a budding acting career, and she is currently in talks to star in a new Fox sitcom with Jerry O’Connell.

While The Hills is currently MTV’s spotlight show, it is uncertain how much longer the show will last. Lauren recently told Entertainment Weekly, that at the beginning of every season, she assumes it will be the last. While many of the show’s avid followers (myself included), hope that the show will go on forever, let’s savor the much vapid drama on Monday nights while we can.