A Twitter Business Model?

BusinessWeek has a great article that is bound to be very popular – The Trouble With Twitter .

The article points out real issues with the service which doesn’t seem to have a business model (GigaOm posited that maybe they bought one in With Summize, Twitter To Buy A Clue). Everyone has an idea about a business model for Twitter and the article regurgitates the same old ones – advertising.

It also makes some rough calculations like a true dot-com financial projection sheet in an executive summary – except that there was a glaring mistake.

In calculating the potential revenue from advertising on Twitter, the article based ad impressions on Twitter’s users seeing 10 ads per day. The problem is that so many people are using Twitter without going to Twitter – they can send and receive messages via SMS on their phone, or even use other services to send tweets.

How do you generate revenue from advertising if the people using your service don’t need to come there and see the advertising?

Easy – sell something direct to users (I know, web startups don’t seem to like this proven business model).

Twitter has the following options: