Surviving the WorkQuake(c)

Introduction
Are you shocked and awed by the rapidity and complexity of the ongoing changes in the Rules of Work? Are you still trying to figure out what “Diversity” really means? Are you a Theory X personality secretly masquerading as a Theory Y Manager/Owner/Employee? Are you having difficulty understanding why you have to understand the Gen Y’s who are coming into your workplace? If the answer to these questions is a resounding “Huh?” then this blog is for you!
Of course you could be thinking, “I’m a Knowledge Economy kind of Owner/ Manager/Employee and I already know all of that stuff so why would I want to read anything you have to write?” Part of the answer to that question is: Fast Company thinks I have something of value to share or I would not have been designated an “Expert Blogger” – unless they made a terrible mistake! Relax! They didn’t make a mistake.
The other part of the answer is that as a former union leader, a “recovering” employment/labor lawyer, and the current President of The Glover Group (www.trainingeverydayleaders.com), a national consultancy in Performance Improvement, I’m an opinionated guy, who makes a living giving practical advice, ranging from Time Management to Employee Discipline, to Employers and Employees about what they need to do to survive the current WorkQuake© (see “My Official First Post” below for a definition). Hopefully, readers will benefit from my opinions and insights based on the variety and depth of my business experiences.
Of course, any good blog should be a dialogue and not a monologue, and I am hoping to be enlightened by what you have to say in response. Who knows? You might even change my opinion about how a business should be run. But I wouldn’t count on that happening, unless you make a very good argument for your position.
So, let’s begin with some Ground Rules (Hey! I’m a “recovering” lawyer, so there has gotta be some Rules!). First, while I don’t mind sharing some personal stuff (like how in a previous life I made citizen’s arrests on those who tried to cross strike lines), the primary focus of the blog is about business. Second, respectful disagreement is encouraged. Disrespectful disagreement will cause me to call an old friend from my union days – Vito. And no body wants that to happen!
My Official First Posting!
To paraphrase Dylan: The Workplace is a changin’! While this is not startling news, what is startling is the depth and speed of the changes affecting the Workplace in companies that are not at all like Google or Microsoft, but are bedrocks of the American Economy: health care, steel, transportation.
This ongoing seminal change in Workplace Attitudes and Behavior has caused me to copyright The WorkQuake© as the term that best describes the ongoing volatile and chaotic transitional period between the Industrial Economy and the current Knowledge Economy. Because the word “WorkQuake” is copyrighted every time you say it, please send me a dollar. Failure to comply will require a call to Vito.
The deal with the WorkQuake© is that all the Rules of Engagement that used to govern the workplace and the people in it are either already useless or are rapidly becoming useless. So, for those of us who are caught up in this cataclysmic change – and that’s everybody who still works for a living or who employs people who work for a living – it’s time to adopt a new perspective on work. A good place to start is by reading Daniel Pink’s book “Free Agent Nation.”
Since I’ve already accepted the fact the old way of doing things ain’t working, let me tell you what I tell my clients who are attempting to figure out how to not only survive but thrive in the WorkQuake©: The most profound changes are yet to come! What those profound changes are and how they need to be addressed constitutes the main reasons for this blog.
Time for me to quit rambling on and ask for your comments/experiences in the WorkQuake(c).
And remember the greatest fear I have at the moment is “What if I blog and nobody comments?”