Surviving the WorkQuake(c)

Are you shocked and awed by the rapidity and complexity of the ongoing changes in the Rules of Work? Are you still trying to figure out what “Diversity” really means? Are you a Theory X personality secretly masquerading as a Theory Y Manager/Owner/Employee? Are you having difficulty understanding why you have to understand the Gen Y’s who are coming into your workplace? If the answer to these questions is a resounding “Huh?” then this blog is for you!

Of course you could be thinking, “I’m a Knowledge Economy kind of Owner/ Manager/Employee and I already know all of that stuff so why would I want to read anything you have to write?” Part of the answer to that question is: Fast Company thinks I have something of value to share or I would not have been designated an “Expert Blogger” – unless they made a terrible mistake! Relax! They didn’t make a mistake.

The other part of the answer is that as a former union leader, a “recovering” employment/labor lawyer, and the current President of The Glover Group (www.trainingeverydayleaders.com), a national consultancy in Performance Improvement, I’m an opinionated guy, who makes a living giving practical advice, ranging from Time Management to Employee Discipline, to Employers and Employees about what they need to do to survive the current WorkQuake© (see “My Official First Post” below for a definition). Hopefully, readers will benefit from my opinions and insights based on the variety and depth of my business experiences.

Of course, any good blog should be a dialogue and not a monologue, and I am hoping to be enlightened by what you have to say in response. Who knows? You might even change my opinion about how a business should be run. But I wouldn’t count on that happening, unless you make a very good argument for your position.

So, let’s begin with some Ground Rules (Hey! I’m a “recovering” lawyer, so there has gotta be some Rules!). First, while I don’t mind sharing some personal stuff (like how in a previous life I made citizen’s arrests on those who tried to cross strike lines), the primary focus of the blog is about business. Second, respectful disagreement is encouraged. Disrespectful disagreement will cause me to call an old friend from my union days – Vito. And no body wants that to happen!

My Official First Posting!