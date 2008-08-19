The brilliance of “getting it” with YouTube, Twitter and more

I had two experiences recently that have solidified myconviction that doing it “the old way” is a really good way to lose coolpoints. As someone who thrives on cool points (the father of two teenageboys and a college professor), these revelations benchmark an appropriateplace in my learning.

The first experience that I learned from was the 2008 Beijing Olympics,

brought to us in the United States by NBC. I believe I watched more of the

Olympics (so far, anyway) this time than any other, though I haven’t yet

figured out why. I realized that something just wasn’t right, but I kept

coming back for more.

I suspect it had something to do with just coming off a fairly intense

productivity push, to be followed after about three weeks (perfect timing)

by another. It might have been the “most spectacular opening ceremonies in

history” though I did not see them. It’s possible that it was the

record-setting gold medal quest by Michael Phelps (I was a swimmer as a

young boy about the time that Mark Spitz was setting the previous record). I

doubt that it’s because the gymnastics judges have a clue what they are

doing (I won’t even get into what I think they were motivated by when they

ripped not one, but two Americans off in favor of Chinese gymnasts).

When I saw



danah boyd’s post on Olympics 2.0, I

knew I had identified the problem.

As danah noted, for those who don’t want to be stuck on the arbitrary

schedule of NBC producers, it would be nice if somewhere we could get

real-time feeds (I would settle for

just-recorded video) of the events. I think we have figured out that there

are some that would still be excited about watching the recorded event for

the first time, but for those who are addicted to

now, it would have been a great

idea to demonstrate the technology capabilities of the 21st Century. And

yes, I would accept this option for

a fee. Thanks, NBC, for giving us an example of the “old way.” Aren’t you

partnered with Microsoft on many fronts?

That explains a lot!

The second experience was much more cutting edge. My son rented (the

old-school way, from a bricks-n-mortar Blockbuster store) a copy of the

movie Never Back Down. I

wasn’t too excited about the movie when we started watching it, as I am not

a huge advocate of people beating each other up for the sake of seeing who

can incur the most mind-numbing, near-fatal injuries, but I agreed to watch

the movie. The story line was actually pretty enticing, the language and

shown violence were somewhat limited, the subtle message was decent and the

acting wasn’t the sub-B-rated junk I expected.

But the grasp of powerful marketing

strategy was phenomenal!

During each fight, and many other places throughout the movie, you see

people with mobile phones shooting pictures and videos. Periodically, you

can see an actual video camera in use, but it’s relatively small and

operated by a teenager so you know it’s probably digital. Now, that sparked

my interest, but the next logical thought was “what are they doing with

those?” There were a few shots where one person stood next to the other and

played the video on the device that captured it, but I wanted more!

The movie ended, and we moved naturally into the clips at the end that were

cut, re-shot, etc., and I saw it. A



montage of YouTube videos and responses that showed exactly what goes on

in the world (not the stuff that Directors and Mega-companies think goes

on). There was a conversation, in real time, using multi-media, to talk to

others about life experiences. Videos on Youtube (and probably others) were

portrayed in the air, in no particular order, with text comments in follow

up . . . and people were having conversations!

Imagine what NBC could have done with that! What if, in real time, we could

watch AND discuss the adventures of

Michael Phelps,

Nastia Liukin,

Shawn Johnson,



Rebecca Soni,



Dalhausser and Rogers,



Walsh and May-Treanor, and of course the

U.S. men’s basketball team. How

much traction could they have gotten if they handed off back and forth

between their website and “live” or at least big screen coverage? What if

instead of watching a mind-numbing video of the marathon or what seemed like

hours on the rowing the announcer slipped over to the comments (screened and

filtered, of course) on their blog?

And what if they mentioned the conversations on Twitter(see

@olympicnews or

@OlympicsBlog, or the

list of olympic medals there

from @olympicmedals?

What do you think?