Dell Mini-Inspiron Coming in Days

If you’re one of the many who’ve pledged to withhold your purchase of a netbook until you can get your hands on a Dell [NASDAQ:DELL], your wait should be over this very week. The “Mini-Inspiron” as it’s been called — or Inspiron 910, as Dell would like you to know it — should be available for purchase on August 22.

If you’re curious just what kind of specs this thing packs, head over to this Gizmodo post, where they’ve gotten their hands on leaked photos and promotional materials that reveal the spec in great detail. Among the sordid materials is a shot of the machine with it’s bottom cover removed (how risque!), showing an solid state hard drive and WWAN high-speed wireless modem. It looks like the interior of the Mini-Inspiron will have glossy bezels (no accounting for taste, especially with Dell), as well as most of the other specs leaked a few months ago: a 1.6GHz Intel [NASDAQ:INTC] Atom processor, integrated graphics, 1GB max RAM, up to a 16GB hard drive, a 2.2-pound weight and a choice of Windows XP or Ubuntu Linux.