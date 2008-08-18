Kensington To Make Your Desk Wire-Free

Let’s say you bring home your work laptop and you have the Wireless USB Docking Station. You open up your laptop, power it up, and without connecting any wires, have access to up to five USB devices along with your external monitor. The range? Only 15 feet, so don’t wander far. Nevertheless, the idea of keeping all those peripherals tucked away somewhere while you enjoy their functionality from (slightly) afar seems almost worth the $230 retail price. No word on a precise date of availability, but it should see store shelves soon.