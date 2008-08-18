Who Gets “It”? Marketers That Develop Brand “Programs”, Not “Campaigns”

Marketing schizophrenia can be defined in many ways, but one of the most compelling barometers I’ve found is an advertiser’s consistent creation of short term “campaigns”. (And of course, use of the term brand campaign.)

Many brand “experts” and senior marketers espouse brand and branding as the long term means to a profitable end when properly nurtured, yet much of what you see in adland today – and for that matter, the past decade or so – goes directly against this philosophy.

~~~

Campaign is defined as “An operation or series of operations energetically pursued to accomplish a purpose:, and therefore, by their very nature, campaigns are temporal. A brand is not.

If advertisers and their agencies continue to change up their messaging and brand identity to satisfy their short term profit goals – that are mostly not met – then they are doing more of a disservice to their bottom line than any bad publicity.

~~~

A brand is the accumulation of physical and perceptual entities about a specific product, service or company that occupies a space within a person’s mind, and whose ultimate goal is to create the right amount of trust to produce a sale. It stands to reason, then, that a true brand, a successful brand, is something that is enduring, consistent and eminently reliable. Something that its audience should be able to revisit over the years and have at the very least, a 90% chance of having the same interaction and reaction to (brands do evolve of course…)