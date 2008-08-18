advertisement
Leveraging Usain Bolt’s World Record Smash

Naturally as a Jamaican I am even prouder than normal with our achievements track and field at the Olympics so far. Usain Bolt simply demolished the 100m world record, set by Jamaican-Canadian Donovan Bailey years ago. Then, just to silence any naysayers who have not followed our achievements over the years and claim doping, as if this is a team that has been dogged with doping for years like certain other major countries, the women went out and took all the medals for the 100m as well! Yam and banana indeed.

By David Mullings1 minute Read

Upon seeing Bolt’s run, I immediately recalled one of the shorts from Animatrix titled World Record. It featured a character that was set on breaking the world record and essentially ran out of the Matrix.

The character also happened to bee lanky just like Bolt and I figured it would be cool if we could somehow re-cut that video to reflect what the World had just witness. We had to get rid of the dreadlocks and modify the suit to look like the Jamaica outfit supplied by Puma.

This is the result of 12 hours of work by my wife and I: Animatrix: World Record – Usain Bolt Edition

I am a person who respects copyrights and I did my best to pay tribute to the piece and even plug the Wachowski Brothers movie coming out int 2009 – Ninja Assassin. I think we have a viral video on our hands and at least they will benefit directly from it and more people will be exposed to the Animatrix (I am surprised how many of my friends never watched it or even knew about it).

This is the reality that we now live in – A person can have an idea to use someone else’s work in a way that both honours the original and exposes it to a different audience. I hope it does well and becomes a great promo piece for the Animatrix and Ninja Assassin.

p.s. Yes, I am a nerd for recalling so much detail about the animated short, but it was fun re-cutting the film and making our own little tribute to the achievements of the Jamaican track team.

