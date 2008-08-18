The Olympics, Michael Phelps and Self Confidence

Have you been watching the Olympics? I have. I’ve been blown away by several of the events and performances. Let’s start with Usain “Lightning” Bolt who won a gold medal and set a world record in the 100 meter dash, while jogging the last 15 meters.

How about Dara Torres, 41 years old, and winner of the silver medal in the 50 meter freestyle swim? She is older than the combined ages of the women who won the gold and bronze, Britta Stefan and Cate Campbell. She lost the gold by one — one hundredths of a second to Stefan.

Then there’s Michael Phelps. Eight races, eight gold medals. Amazing.

I always post on self confidence on Mondays. As I discuss in Straight Talk for Success, self confidence is key to career and life success. If you want to become self confident, you need to do three things: 1) be optimistic; 2) face your fears and take action; and 3) surround yourself with positive people.

On Friday, I had a conversation with my friend, Peter Julian. We were talking about self confidence and success. Peter made an interesting point. He said that if you want to succeed, you must “be what you want to become.”

Friday night, after he won the 100 meter butterfly, and tied Mark Spitz’ record of seven gold medals in a single Olympics, Michael Phelps said that he “imagined winning eight gold medals,” and then set up and followed a training regimen to do what he had to do to win eight gold medals. Right before the Olympics, he zoned in on what he imagined by writing down what he hoped to achieve. On Sunday, when Bob Costas asked him if he achieved what he had written; his answer was “pretty much, yes.”

What do you think of this? Have you ever done something similar? Please leave a comment sharing your story with us.