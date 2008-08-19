Social Media Publishing; You Can Do It Like the Pros…

I was asked recently by a small business owner whether it would be smart of her to use Facebook to market her business and for a recommendation on whether to use myn10.com. My friend is an executive coach who thrives (as most consultants/service providers do) on her professional network. My email back to her turned out to be more like a whitepaper or blog post so I thought I’d share:

You’re smart to be selective. Participation on different sites should

depend on your networking strategy, where your target audience is playing,

and the manner in which you want to communicate. Facebook just happens to

be an addiction for the masses that continues to grow in popularity.

(Several of my friends from high school blame me for their inability to work

for several days due to their new facebook addiction…) There is a LOT

more functionality on facebook than on Linkedin – specifically they excel at

creating groups of all types which could be really useful for you. You’re

also so interesting on a personal level that this is a place where you can

share, connect, and reconnect in (transparent) ways that you can’t on

Linkedin.

Functionality versus networking:

Just keep in mind that different sites act very differently, do different things, and interact with OTHER social sites in interesting ways – it’s not just about networking. For example: I maintain my professional on Linkedin and personal profile on facebook. On facebook – I only give a lite version of professional experience and refer people to linkedin for the rest. This accomplishes three things: I communicate work and personal somewhat separately, I reduce the amount of effort to maintain profiles on different sites, and I’ve increased my search engine footprint (“google” me – it’s pretty cool!). At the same time I’ve made several business contacts just reconnecting with people on Facebook that I wouldn’t have expected – then have subsequently hooked up with them on Linkedin to make sure they have access to my business network.

SCENARIO

So here’s what the sophisticated social participants do…

Goal: I want to engage my network in a conversation about marketing (or insert topic here) so I can build credibility/thought leadership and broaden my network.

Step 1:

Create original content (like your newsletter)

I started a marketing and leadership blog on Fastcompany.com’s community –

and I cite the link from my blog on all of my other profiles (just as I cite

my other profiles on my fastcompany.com profile).