Mark Twain, Doing the Right Thing and Interpersonal Competence

If you want to become interpersonally competent, you need to do three things. 1) Become self aware. Develop a deep understanding of yourself, your strengths and weaknesses. 2) Build solid, long lasting, mutually beneficial relationships with the important people in your life. 3) Learn how to resolve conflict in a positive manner.

Yesterday, I was driving behind a bus. There was an ad on the back that had this quote from Mark Twain, “Always do right. This will gratify some people and astonish the rest.”

This quote goes to the heart of interpersonal competence – especially your ability to build strong relationships. Interpersonally competent people build relationships by doing the right thing – all the time. They become known as people of high integrity who can be trusted. It’s easier to build relationships when you are seen as someone of high integrity.

On the other hand, Mark Twain makes a sad but true comment on life. He’s saying that integrity is such a rare quality that people are surprised, astonished even, when they encounter it. Acting with integrity can set you apart, and help you be seen as someone who is interpersonally competent.

I love the new ad campaign on personal responsibility by Liberty Mutual. You can see one of these ads here. The latest ad begins with a family at a fairground. The father sees a broken bottle on the ground. He picks it up and throws it in a trash can. A woman who is watching this is moved to help an old man up some steps. Someone observes her and offers a hand to someone else; etc. etc. etc.

These ads always give me a good feeling. Their point is simple: we all can take personal responsibility for making the world a kinder, gentler and better place, and that Liberty Mutual is doing its part to make it so. It’s like what Mark Twain has to say, we are astonished by other people who are direct and truthful, and who go out of their way to help others.

Have you seen these ads? What do you think? Please leave a comment, sharing your impression of them.