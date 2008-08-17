Today marks my first week back at work after two weeks paternity leave. Day one, not so bad. My boss reminded me that a great way to balance work and home is to be “100% present” wherever I am.

This “100% present” concept was a great approach on Monday. I didn’t miss my 16-day old daughter much at all and was thrilled to be back at the office. Day two, not so much. The reality of disrupted sleep cycles, the joyous responsibility of parenthood and a very tired wife caught up to me quite fast.

The beginning of the week was spent in District-wide (all organization) meetings and ended with a 1½-day senior leadership retreat to firm up strategic plans for the coming school year. We spent Thursday afternoon discussing our individual and collective team struggles with work/life balance. Family or no, we all have a paradox in trying to be at work and outside of work. Learning takes a lot of effort!

Results-focused

Any leader whose job it is to get results, not just sit in meetings or defer decisions all day, requires a high level of commitment and physical, emotional and psychological energy.



Ability to re-energize

Without a way to recharge physically, emotionally and psychologically, a stressed out, ineffective and unproductive ‘you’ is all that is left.