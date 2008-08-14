Logitech Acquires Headphone Maker

Logitech [NASDAQ:LOGI] announced today that it will drop $34 million in its acquisition of Ultimate Ears, a heaphone company specializing in in-ear headphones, stage monitors and musicians’ earplugs. The company’s pro-oriented product line is reflected in the price points of some of its products; the company offers headphones custom-molded to your pinnae — the outside part of your ear — for a whopping $900.

Until this acquisition, Logitech’s forays into headphones had been limited to a few pairs of Bluetooth models. Ultimate Ears will keep its brand name and likely lend some of its headphone technology to the folks at Logitech, whose sizable market might allow it to catch up with high-end industry competitors like Sennheiser, who currently produces Bluetooth headphones itself.