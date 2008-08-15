Intel Lets USB 3.0 Specs Out of the Bag

Intel [NASDAQ:INTC] has been keeping the specs for its new USB 3.0 controllers close to the vest, causing a whole consortium of companies like AMD [NYSE:AMD] and NVIDIA [NASDAQ:NVDA] to cry foul. Those companies have created a league of their own to develop a competing interface in protest, but now it seems their protest wil be for naught: Intel is releasing the controller specs for USB 3.0, also know as the Extensible Host Controller Interface, or xHCI, revision .9.