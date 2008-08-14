Nikon D90 Release Imminent

Rumors of Nikon’s [OTC:NINOY] new D90 have been billowing about for quite a while, but now the UPC code for the digital SLR has shown up in Best Buy’s [NYSE:BBY] stock record. It was entered last night, along with another much-rumored DSLR, the Canon [NYSE:CAJ] EOS-9D. Both should be available in the Fall.

Not much is known about the D90, but it’s possible to make some educated guesses: the body should cost about $1300, have a 12MP sensor, shoot 4.5 frames per second in burst mode, live view capture, and even video (with audio) capture.

Less is known about Canon’s EOS-9D.