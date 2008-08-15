Technology: Are Airports at Risk?

Are airports really at risk?
Yes, says the Pennsylvania-based Business Travel Coalition, which claims 150 airports will lose all air service if oil prices stay in the $130-a-barrel range (“BTC Warns Congress About Airline Industry Failure“).
The coalition says 100 cities have already lost air service.
Is your airport on the list?
Is this just a lobbying ploy?
U.S. airports are taking strong exception to the coalition’s report, saying it’s a scare tactic.
Can you or I really do something about this issue?
What is the reality?
