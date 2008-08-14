The Twitter Bug

Recently, BusinessWeek columnist Sarah Lacy wrote about using Facebook to “ fire up ” your career and employing social networking tools as a means to build out your professional network. She mentions Facebook, MySpace, and LinkedIn as ripe resources to unearth potentially untapped contacts and network your way to gainful employment.

Sites like Facebook and LinkedIn may make you visible and vulnerable to search engines, but Twitter is your face in bright lights with all its glaring blemishes.

I created a Twitter account over a year and a half ago when Twitter went beta and after a whole 24 hours was so disengaged I didn’t update it till just short of 2 weeks ago. So now I’m back on Twitter and starting to rethink its appeal – for professional purposes.

As long as active Twitterers are conscious of the fact that any of the 25 comments they update in the course of the day may show up in a search, there’s no real harm done and more to be gained from using Twitter. In fact, Twitter is all about encouraging constructive conversation, if used the right way.