Steve Jobs and Dynamic Presentations

Dynamic communication is one of the keys to career and life success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success. If you want to become a dynamic communicator, you need to do three things: 1) develop your conversation skills; 2) learn how to write clearly and succinctly; and 3) develop your presentation skills.

The August 2008 issue of Laptop Magazine has a great article about Steve Jobs’ presentation style. There is some great common sense advice here. I especially like the idea of avoiding bullet points in your talks.

“We’re in a mindset of typing in our notes and showing them to the audience in bullet point format. With this conventional approach, you’re disconnecting yourself from your audience, having them focus on the screen and not you. It’s an unhealthy dynamic when there is confusion about where to look.”

The article goes on to say that Jobs keeps his slides simple and highly visual: one idea, one concept and one image. Words are kept to a minimum: one or two words or a very short sentence.

In other words, when Steve Jobs speaks, people focus on and listen to him; they don’t read his slides. His slides act as a visual reinforcement of what he’s saying.

Are your slides mostly bullet points? Do you find that you have to reduce your font size to get all of your words on your slides? If so, you need to take a lesson from Steve Jobs.

Bullet points make it easier for you to present; they also can make you lazy. Many people think that they don’t have to rehearse. Their bullet points will remind them of what they want to say. This may be true, but it can make for a very boring presentation.