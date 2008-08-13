Guarding Data in the Age of Terror

On the outskirts of the quiet town of Culpeper, Virginia, a $250 million compound nears completion. From afar, it looks like many technology campuses – but get closer, and it looks less like Redmond and more like Riker’s Island. “There’s no fancy glass welcome sign here… the first thing you see when you arrive is a massive concrete wall,” says the facility’s managing director, Norm Laudermilch. His company, Terremark [NASDAQ:TMRK], is in the process of building the most “secure and survivable” data storage facility on earth, right here in Culpeper. Why here? “It’s commutable to DC, but outside that city’s blast radius.” Blast radius? What on earth are they storing here, anyway?
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens