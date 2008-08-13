Guarding Data in the Age of Terror

On the outskirts of the quiet town of Culpeper, Virginia, a $250 million compound nears completion. From afar, it looks like many technology campuses – but get closer, and it looks less like Redmond and more like Riker’s Island. “There’s no fancy glass welcome sign here… the first thing you see when you arrive is a massive concrete wall,” says the facility’s managing director, Norm Laudermilch. His company, Terremark [NASDAQ:TMRK], is in the process of building the most “secure and survivable” data storage facility on earth, right here in Culpeper. Why here? “It’s commutable to DC, but outside that city’s blast radius.” Blast radius? What on earth are they storing here, anyway?