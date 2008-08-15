The CEO Sales Trap

The foundation of relationship selling is the ability to establish a connection with decision-makers at a prospective customer.

Who better to champion your product or service than the CEO? They refer you to one of their lieutenants with a positive reference and you are well on your way to securing a new client. Right?



Not so

fast, explains Dave Stein of sales consultancy ES Research Group (http://www.esresearch.com/). In an informative post on Oracle’s The Customer

Collective Web-based community for sales and marketing professionals, Stein

overviews his exchange with the VP of Information Technology at J.R. Simplot

Company – a $3B agribusiness company based in Boise, Idaho.

In Sales:

Calling on the CEO

http://thecustomercollective.com/TCC/21976