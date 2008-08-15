Tips For Bloggers Looking For Free Syndication

In my role as a consultant, I work very closely with real estate agents looking to create a better presence for themselves online.

Recently, I came across a motivation and coaching blog for realtors called RorySteveAndDave.com. These guys do a great job at offering cost effective tips to realtors (and what realtors don’t need to be cost effective with the housing market the way it is?)

While

most of us know a thing or two about blogging (we are on FastCompany,

after all) I thought it might be a good idea to reshare some of these free syndication tips from Dave Conklin of RSD.

All of these sites promote blog content for free through your sites RSS feed. RSS, for those that don’t know, stands for Real Simple Syndication. Check out this link from RSSPad if you need to brush up.

Speaking of RSSPad, register for

a free account on PRWeb and your press releases are automatically submitted to RSSPad. Check out GetMyHomesValue.com on RSSPad for a great example of how to use this.

Another great site for syndication is BlogCatalog, the top blogger social network. Check out

this BlogCatalog sample. Syndication in their network is free with registration.

Of course, people in any niche can use the blogging opportunities presented here at FastCompany. A lot of realtors I work with use ActiveRain. Check out my man Mark Boyd’s GetMyHomesValue.com profile on A/R.