Made to Stick: The Myth of Mutual Funds

Let’s pull off the Band-Aid quickly. You’ve come to believe that mutual funds are a smart place to put your money. They’re not.

That’s the assessment of the smartest minds in finance, supported by a mountain of historical data. If you own actively managed mutual funds, you will almost certainly retire with less money — a lot less money — than if you’d simply dumped your money into boring index funds. So two questions: How can this possibly be true? And why, in gleeful defiance of the data, do more people keep buying mutual funds every year?

First, the proof. A team of finance researchers conducted an exhaustive study of mutual-fund returns from 1979 to 1998. Mutual funds underperformed the Vanguard 500 Index Fund by an average of 2.8% per year (after taxes). From 1984 to 1998, the deficit was a stunning 5.1% per year.

It gets worse. Of all 203 mutual funds with at least $100 million under management from 1984 to 1998, only 8 managed to beat the Vanguard 500. Your odds, then, of picking a “winning” mutual fund during that time were less than 4%. By way of comparison, if you get dealt two face cards in blackjack, and your inner idiot shouts, “Hit me!”, you have about an 8% chance of winning.

“Overwhelming evidence proves the failure of the for-profit mutual-fund industry,” says David F. Swensen in his revealing book Unconventional Success. Swensen knows a bit about investing. Since he began managing Yale’s endowment in 1985, he has grown the fund from $1.3 billion to $14 billion (a 16.1% average annual return). And his opinion is clear: “Overwhelmingly, mutual funds extract enormous sums from investors in exchange for providing a shocking disservice.”

None of this is breaking news. The data have been lying around for years. Yet we keep buying mutual funds, just as people still buy bogus herbal remedies and corporate execs keep making statistically doomed mergers and acquisitions. Our behavior seems impervious to the truth. It’s like waking up in a world where 91 million Americans drive Ford Pintos while wearing flammable pajamas.

Here’s why this idea doesn’t stick: It’s true, but it violates common sense. Mutual funds are actively managed, which means that there’s a team of Harvard and Wharton MBAs who come to work every day and hunt for good investments on your behalf. Whereas index funds (technically a kind of mutual fund) are passively managed; they simply track the market’s performance. There’s a robot behind the wheel.