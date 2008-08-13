Featured in “Being Yourself Series”

Gary Unger, an author and advertising consultant who has worked on campaigns for the NBA, General Motors and other major clients chose to feature me in his first post for a series on his blog called the “Being Yourself Series”. The series focuses on the failures or successes after reading a self-help book.

Read it here – Being yourself series: David Mullings listens to Guy Kawasaki

My story focuses on the before and after of reading Guy Kawasaki’s The Art of the Start, one of the books I recommend to everyone I meet who asks for advice. I ended up getting the feature thanks to Help A Reporter Out (HARO), a free service that has been paying major dividends for us (We will be featured in two upcoming books).

Peter Skankman, the person who runs HARO, sent out his usual list on Monday morning and I saw one that said the following:

“I am looking for stories of your success or failure from self help

books. Such as if you read Guy Kawasaki’s book but your business

did not take off. Or you read Trumps books, but you’re not rich

like him now. Or you bought “the secret” but the “secret” eludes

you and you read “blink” but all you succeed at was bad decisions

made quickly. Or hey, if they actually did turn your life/business

around send that in too.

My blog and book are about you being you “be yourself and have fun

doing it” is the main teaching theme. I will feature one or two

stories a week for the next month. Send text in email, no

attachments. Provide any links. Make ’em fun or funny stories.”

Of course I submitted my story to the reporter and he replied that night wanting to use it as the first in the series.