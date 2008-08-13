advertisement
Featured in “Being Yourself Series”

By David Mullings

Gary Unger, an author and advertising consultant who has worked on campaigns for the NBA, General Motors and other major clients chose to feature me in his first post for a series on his blog called the “Being Yourself Series”. The series focuses on the failures or successes after reading a self-help book.

Read it here – Being yourself series: David Mullings listens to Guy Kawasaki

My story focuses on the before and after of reading Guy Kawasaki’s The Art of the Start, one of the books I recommend to everyone I meet who asks for advice. I ended up getting the feature thanks to Help A Reporter Out (HARO), a free service that has been paying major dividends for us (We will be featured in two upcoming books).

Peter Skankman, the person who runs HARO, sent out his usual list on Monday morning and I saw one that said the following:

“I am looking for stories of your success or failure from self help
books. Such as if you read Guy Kawasaki’s book but your business
did not take off. Or you read Trumps books, but you’re not rich
like him now. Or you bought “the secret” but the “secret” eludes
you and you read “blink” but all you succeed at was bad decisions
made quickly. Or hey, if they actually did turn your life/business
around send that in too.

My blog and book are about you being you “be yourself and have fun
doing it” is the main teaching theme. I will feature one or two
stories a week for the next month. Send text in email, no
attachments. Provide any links. Make ’em fun or funny stories.”

Of course I submitted my story to the reporter and he replied that night wanting to use it as the first in the series.

We don’t have a PR firm to handle this for us but I have proven time and again that small startups and entrepreneurs willing to be aggressive can secure good press mentions if they have good stories and can effectively communicate them.

p.s. Guy Kawasaki personally sent me an autographed copy of his book after we connected on Facebook last July and I treasure it (just ask my wife). I will forever promote his book because of how it has influenced my approach to business and entrepreneurship.

About the author

I am a young entrepreneur who started my first company at 20 during my MBA program at the University of Miami. Our first project was the creation of RealVibes.net, later renamed Realvibez.tv, a leading online destination for Reggae, Dancehall and Soca videos, first launched in February 2002. I am the co-founder of Random Media, an integrated media and entertainment firm focused on Caribbean entertainment and culture, as well as co-founder of Kaizen Interactive, a digital marketing agency. Experience and Achievements - Secured deal for my venture (through the Realvibeztv channel) to become YouTube’s first Caribbean media partner - venture now part of YouTube’s new rental program - Random Media has signed distribution deals for e-book versions of a number of Caribbean books in the Amazon Kindle and Apple iBooks stores - Interviewed numerous times about using social networks for business, previously built up a Facebook fan page for Jamaica to over 55,000 fans in less than 2 years that is now being used by the Jamaica Tourist Board - Asked to endorse a book on entrepreneurship The Toilet Paper Entrepreneur alongside Donny Deutsch, Host of CNBC’s The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch - Contributed a chapter to a McGraw-Hill Publishing book, How To Make Money With YouTube - A judge for Business.com’s What Works For Business contest in 2009 I was born in Kingston, Jamaica, completed his B.Sc

