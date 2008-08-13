AOL’s Bad Service Inspires a Startup

If you’ve ever been thwarted in your attempts to reach a live customer service agent by Byzantine phone menus that led you in circles, then you understand Eric Strand’s pain. Eric, himself the founder of a top 500 E-commerce site, became so frustrated with the runaround he got while trying to cancel his AOL account that he launched www.CustomerServiceNumbers.com , a website dedicated to helping people get around the phone trees and talk to real service reps. Only six weeks old, the site has already developed a loyal following.

