Dell Announces New “Precision” Mobile Workstations

No one’s ever loved a Dell [NASDAQ:DELL] notebook for its looks, but the company seems poised to change that with its new line of decent-looking Precision laptops: the M6400, M4400 and M2400. The monolithic-looking machines will come in several different colored lids, and will pack some serious computing power: the flagship 6400 will boast up to 16GB of RAM and 1 terabyte of RAID storage, beefy NVIDIA Quadro graphics and an LED-backlit screen that will cover 100% of the Adobe RGB gamut, suiting it to video editing. The 4400 will have space for up to 8GB RAM, and all models will make use of Intel’s new quad-core mobile processors. Of course, you’d think these bad boys would be galactic back-breakers, but the M2400 — the low-end model — will actually only weigh 4.77lbs. Hopefully more spec details are forthcoming, but Dell has made it known that we can look for these models in the Fall, starting at $1450.
